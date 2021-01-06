Fort Collins buys natural area for $2M

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins has purchased a 23.6-acre site at 400 Smokey St. in Fort Collins that will be maintained as a natural area.
SVN | Denver Commercial LLC, Northern Division, represented the sellers, the Kayser Family. The property sold for $2 million, coupled with a philanthropic land donation. The charitable component enabled the city’s natural areas department to purchase the acreage, SVN said in a written statement.
Cobey Wess with SVN originally assisted the Kayser Family in the purchase of the property in 2015 and also represented them in the transaction with the city.
“The Kayser’s are a lovely, generous family with agricultural roots; it pleases them to help expand natural areas within the city of Fort Collins,” said Wess.
The natural areas department is a citizen-initiated city and county sales tax funded entity set up to conserve lands and provide both recreation and educational access to the purchased properties. The Kayser property consists of rolling hills, large trees, wildlife and bird habitats. The property is adjacent to Two Creeks Natural Area and nearly doubles the size of the natural area in South Fort Collins.
The property has a history of grazing, rodeos and roping competitions.
