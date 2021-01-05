Hensel Phelps promotes multiple new executives

GREELEY — The Hensel Phelps Board of Directors has promoted multiple staff members to executive positions.
Allan Bliesmer has been promoted to executive vice president, Derek Hoffine to vice president and district manager of the Plains District, Shannon Gustine to vice president and district manager of the Northern California District, and Joel Douglass to president of Hensel Phelps Services Group.
Bliesmer graduated from Colorado State University in construction management and joined Hensel Phelps as a field engineer in Colorado. As executive vice president, he will be based in the Mid Atlantic office and will be responsible for all operations in the Eastern United States.
Hoffine earned a bachelor of science in construction engineering technology from Pittsburg State University. Most recently he has been in the Plains District as director of operations.
Gustine graduated from Santa Clara University with a degree in civil engineering and Oregon State with a master’s degree. She succeeds the retiring Jim Pappas in the Northern California District.
Douglass graduated from Purdue University and started with Hensel Phelps as an intern. He succeeds E. Glen Miller, who is retiring after a 35-year career with Hensel Phelps.
Greeley-based Hensel Phelps is one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States.
