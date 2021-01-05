Former Vail chief accountant joins Biodesix

BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — Ryan Siurek has been named the chief accounting officer of Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), months after he left Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN).
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Boulder-based Biodesix said Siurek will take over accounting duties from Chief Financial Officer Robin Harper Cowie. Along with his regular salary, Siurek is eligible for options of up to 45,000 shares of the company over the next three years.
Siurek, 49, left Vail in September after almost 4½ years with the company. The ski-resort operator did not give a reason to his departure at the time. He previously was a chief accounting officer at Sprint from 2009 to 2016.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — Ryan Siurek has been named the chief accounting officer of Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), months after he left Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN).
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Boulder-based Biodesix said Siurek will take over accounting duties from Chief Financial Officer Robin Harper Cowie. Along with his regular salary, Siurek is eligible for options of up to 45,000 shares of the company over the next three years.
Siurek, 49, left Vail in September after almost 4½ years with the company. The ski-resort operator did not give a reason to his departure at the time. He previously was a chief accounting officer at Sprint from 2009 to 2016.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.