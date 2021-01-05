Bump named partner in Cline Williams law firm

FORT COLLINS — Beau B. Bump has become a partner in the regional law firm Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather LLP.

Bump is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and DePaul University College of Law. His speciality has been complex commercial disputes in industries such as construction, heavy equipment, health care, oil and gas, and insurance. He also advises companies on workplace safety, including in the context of MSHA and OSHA investigations. Additionally, his practice includes assisting alcohol production companies with federal and state licensure, regulatory compliance, and in litigated disputes.

He is a member of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, Brewers Association and the Craft Beverage Lawyers Guild. He is a member of the Leadership Northern Colorado Class of 2020 and currently serves as president of the Mountain Sage Community School Board of Directors. He is licensed to practice in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Cline Williams is a law firm with 60 attorneys with offices across Nebraska and in Fort Collins and Holyoke.

