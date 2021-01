BOULDER — Twisted Pine Brewing, one of Boulder’s oldest breweries temporarily closed effective Jan. 1.

“We fully expect to reopen as soon as conditions allow,” Bob Baile, president of Twisted Pine, said in a press release. “And we’re hoping that’s sooner than later.”

Twisted Pine Brewing employs more than 30 people during its busiest months.

The brewery will be open on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. for to-go beer only.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC