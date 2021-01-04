Miraflora’s Boulder County hemp farm earns organic certification

LONGMONT — Miraflora CBD, a maker of CBD products such as gel capsules and tinctures operated by Buffalo Ventures LLC, recently announced that it’s 160-acre Boulder County hemp farm has received organic certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The USDA Organic seal is one of the most recognized and sought after in the country,” Miraflora CEO Christopher Wynne said in a prepared statement. “It was important to us to continue to separate ourselves from the rest of the field by officially certifying the high standards we hold for ourselves. We are proud to be able to bring our vision to life and provide consumers with safe, clean and premium products.”
To become certified, the firm had to meet standards related to “using cultural and biological processes that support the cycling of on-farm resources, promoting ecological balance, and conserving biodiversity,” according to a company news release.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — Miraflora CBD, a maker of CBD products such as gel capsules and tinctures operated by Buffalo Ventures LLC, recently announced that it’s 160-acre Boulder County hemp farm has received organic certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The USDA Organic seal is one of the most recognized and sought after in the country,” Miraflora CEO Christopher Wynne said in a prepared statement. “It was important to us to continue to separate ourselves from the rest of the field by officially certifying the high standards we hold for ourselves. We are proud to be able to bring our vision to life and provide consumers with safe, clean and premium products.”
To become certified, the firm had to meet standards related to “using cultural and biological processes that support the cycling of on-farm resources, promoting ecological balance, and conserving biodiversity,” according to a company news release.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.