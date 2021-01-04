Department of Revenue upgrades online tax filing system

LAKEWOOD — The Colorado Department of Revenue has upgraded its online tax filing software, used monthly or quarterly by Colorado businesses to file their sales tax and other tax filings.
The upgraded online portal, Revenue Online, became effective Jan. 3.
Revenue Online helps residents and businesses manage their state tax accounts for free. Some of the improvements include:
- Streamlining filing processes to simplify filing state taxes.
- Adding new functionality such as search and help features.
- Making Revenue Online mobile responsive, so that it can be viewed on most devices.
- A soon to be released chat function that is responsive to taxpayers’ questions.
