Denver accounting firm joins with Wipfli

DENVER — Partners and associates of Denver-based Hughes & Co. accounting firm have joined Wipfli LLP, one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States.
“It’s exciting to have a well-respected and established firm such as Hughes & Co. join Wipfli,” Kurt Gresens, Wipfli’s managing partner, said in a written statement.
Founded in 1999, Hughes & Co. is a CPA firm that provides accounting, tax and business advisory services to hundreds of closely held businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals throughout the Rocky Mountain region, with a focus on the construction industry. The firm’s other industry concentrations include wholesale distribution, medical professionals and special-purpose districts.
“By joining Wipfli, we are thrilled to be a part of a firm that shares the same core values of client service and associate growth,” said Bill Hughes, Hughes & Co.’s managing partner.
Wipfli has more 2,400 associates and 84,000 clients.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
