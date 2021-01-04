Boulder banking vet takes over new role

BOULDER — Susan Moratelli, a banking industry veteran who has held positions in Boulder for the better part of two decades, was recently hired as the region’s new vice president of commercial lending at Oklahoma-based MidFirst Bank.

“I’ve been active in the Boulder business community since 2003, and I love working with the organizations that make our community what it is. There is such diversity [of business and industry types] in the Boulder County market,” she said “… I have a personal mantra: I like to live, work, play and give back in my hometown — Boulder is my hometown.”

MidFirst is a relative newcomer to the scene, first opening a Boulder branch in 2018. Helping the institution solidify its local presence is an exciting part of why she made the move, said Moratelli, whose experience includes leadership roles with Sunflower Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and ANB.

After an extended tenure with banking giant Wells Fargo, Moratelli took jobs with smaller institutions Sunflower and Flatirons.

“It’s a very small bank with a different culture and different processes,” she said of Sunflower. “It was fun while I was there, but they’re going in a different direction with their organization.”

Now, Moratelli said, she’s happy to be back with a large bank — MidFirst is the nation’s largest privately owned bank with more than $28 billion in assets.

“I do prefer the bigger bank experience for efficiency and more robust options that aren’t available at smaller banks.”

MidFirst is “a very efficient organization. We can get stuff done really quickly compared to some of my experiences at other organizations,” she said. “I like the focus on technology and how it supports the client experience: from online banking to streamlining the loans and deposits process.”

Moratelli, who began her job at MidFirst in November, steps into the role at a busy and challenging time for the bank.

MidFirst was “tremendously active” during the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program last year and is gearing up for a similarly active role for the second round this year.

“We are rallying our resources to prepare for the new round of PPP funds. That will present an opportunity for banks … to reach out and help our business partners in the community get through the next several months,” she said. “We hope we’ll get to the other side soon, but this is sorely needed now and we’re here to help.”

The banking sector, like many industries grappling with the long-term impacts of the pandemic, is likely to evolve over the next few years, and Moratelli believes MidFirst is well suited for success.

“There are certain opportunities for those who are poised to take advantage of this new economy and the disruption of traditional business practices. It’s also created huge challenges that are really going to test the stamina, creativity and relevance of others,” she said. “… We’re well positioned because we’ve adapted our methods of delivering business services and products to our clients even if we’re not able to take advantage of traditional face-to-face operations.”

