Aims to offer free tax filing help

GREELEY — Aims Community College is continuing its 13-year partnership with Denver-based Piton Foundation to offer free tax help. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the process will be different and some locations have changed.
The program at Aims has grown to serve 1,000 to 1,500 taxpayers per year with the help of IRS-certified students and community volunteers. This year all visitors and volunteers on campus will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a mask. Procedures have been updated to allow for social distancing, and appointments are required at some locations.
Taxpayers who earn $57,000 gross annually or less are eligible for tax preparation help. For more information about getting help filing, including making an appointment and learning what paperwork is needed to file, visit aims.co/FreeTaxHelp.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
