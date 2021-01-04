Acquisition gives Circle Graphics digital billboard foothold

LONGMONT — With the recent acquisition of a majority stake in Anthem Displays LLC, Longmont’s Circle Graphics LLC has boosted its presence in the digital billboard market.
“Anthem continues Circle’s tradition of leadership in serving the [out-of-home marketing, or OOH] market by delivering innovative, high quality, and lower cost-of-ownership digital displays, which expands the portfolio of products Circle offers to our OOH partners,” Circle Graphics OOH president Rod Rackley said in a prepared statement.
Terms of the Anthem deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition is the fourth such deal in the last two years.
