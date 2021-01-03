Two Northern Colorado veterans service organizations merge

Two Northern Colorado veterans service organizations have merged, effective at the close of 2020.
Veterans Compass, a Larimer County veterans organization, and Weld County’s Northern Colorado Veterans Resource Center have joined forces, according to Gordan Thibedeau. Thibedeau, the chairman of Veterans Compass and a former United Way of Larimer County director, said in a community letter that the Veterans Compass programs such as helping veterans in transition and those that connect veterans to local businesses have rolled into NCVRC. The new organization will adopt the Northern Colorado Veterans Resource Center name.
“With similar missions, values and programs, we wish to bring greater efficiency and effectiveness to both Weld County (served by NCVRC) and Larimer County (served by Veterans Compass.) Like Veterans Compass, NCVRC was developed by veterans with a passion to serve those who stepped forward, those who said yes to serve our country,” Thibedeau said.
Services will continue to be offered in Larimer County out of the existing Veterans Compass office in the downtown Fort Collins 1st National Bank building, 205 W. Oak St. Weld County services are offered from 4650 20th St., Greeley.
