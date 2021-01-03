NoCo companies combine to create monster adventure

GREELEY and LOVELAND — Two Northern Colorado companies have combined to create Distortions Monster World, an experiential artainment adventure located at the Denver Pavilions on Denver’s 16th Street Mall.

Greeley Halloween monster manufacturer Distortions Unlimited Corp. and Loveland’s Blazen Illuminations LLC are the two companies involved in the project.

Distortions Monster World takes guests through a series of cinematic

environments featuring interactive installations and infamous creatures and characters — many recognizable from music, film, TV and attractions.

“Visitors will be transported to another place as they explore many different worlds in a more than 19,000-square-foot space where giants roam, aliens have arrived, and you never know what’s around the corner — life-sized ghouls, snarling gargoyles, creatures of the night, and more,” the companies said in a press release.

The monsters featured are the creations of Distortions Unlimited, which for 40 years has made animatronic monsters and displays. “Distortions Monster World is a celebration of a lifetime of making monsters and a way to share our love for all things monster,” said Ed Edmunds, co-owner of Distortions.

Each scene features theatrical lighting and immersive sound design, projection and special effects created by Blazen Illuminations.