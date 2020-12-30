Wana cuts corn syrup, shifts to organic sweeteners 

BOULDER — Wana Brands, a Boulder-based maker of edible cannabis products, is now using organic sugar and tapioca syrup to sweeten its products rather than high-fructose corn syrup.

“Wana Brands listened to our customers’ concerns about high-fructose corn syrup, and we spent months searching for the perfect organic sweetener substitute that would not sacrifice our products’ taste and texture,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said in a prepared statement. “And even though our new organic sugar and tapioca syrup costs more to use, it is an organic ingredient alternative that our customers deserve and have come to expect from our premium cannabis-infused edibles recipes.”

Wana said it will not pass the increase cost of sweeteners on to customers.

