Superior leaders hit roadblock to regulating third-party food-delivery services

SUPERIOR — With the passage of House Bill 1005 this month, Colorado municipalities now have the ability to cap the fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and GrubHub. However, Superior leaders are struggling with how to implement such measures.
During its December meeting, the Superior town board of trustees failed to pass an emergency ordinance that would have capped fees at 15% of orders and ensured that all fees paid to the third-party applications are transparent to restaurants and their customers.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
The measure, which mirrors one approved this year in Denver, was defeated despite receiving support from five of the board’s seven members — trustee Laura Skladzinski and mayor pro tem Mark Lacis voted against it. That’s because emergency ordinances in Superior require approval from six trustees.
“The fees can be excessive and cause additional hardship to restaurants who are already struggling during this pandemic which restricts in-person dining,” Matt Magley said during the recent trustees meeting.
Trustee Tim Howard, in noting the “predatory nature” of third-party delivery services, said he’s spoked to restaurateurs who “were losing money on every meal that went out the door” because of exorbitant delivery fees.
Superior Chamber of Commerce executive director T.J. Sullivan said, “I heard from four [restaurants] today, and they’re all very supportive of the cap.”
Still, Lacis and Skladzinski opposed the fee cap.
“They have to have a way to take a cut,” Skladzinski said of the third-party applications. “I dont think it’s ethical or the right thing to arbitrarily say you can’t charge more than 15% for this.”
Lacis said, “Generally speaking, I’m in favor of allowing the free market to work” and local restaurants aren’t forced to use third-party services.”
Skladzinski offered an amended version of the ordinance that kept the fee transparency requirements but dropped the fee cap. It failed due to lack of a second.
It’s unclear whether any alternative measures to address the concerns of restaurant owners will be brought forward in the new year.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
SUPERIOR — With the passage of House Bill 1005 this month, Colorado municipalities now have the ability to cap the fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and GrubHub. However, Superior leaders are struggling with how to implement such measures.
During its December meeting, the Superior town board of trustees failed to pass an emergency ordinance that would have capped fees at 15% of orders and ensured that all fees paid to the third-party applications are transparent to restaurants and their customers.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
The measure, which mirrors one approved this year in Denver, was defeated despite receiving support from five of the board’s seven members — trustee Laura Skladzinski and mayor pro tem Mark Lacis voted against it. That’s because emergency ordinances in Superior require approval from six trustees.
“The fees can be excessive and cause additional hardship to restaurants who are already struggling during this pandemic which restricts in-person dining,” Matt Magley said during the recent trustees meeting.
Trustee Tim Howard, in noting the “predatory nature” of third-party delivery services, said he’s spoked to restaurateurs who “were losing money on every meal that went out the door” because of exorbitant delivery fees.
Superior Chamber of Commerce executive director T.J. Sullivan said, “I heard from four [restaurants] today, and they’re all very supportive of the cap.”
Still, Lacis and Skladzinski opposed the fee cap.
“They have to have a way to take a cut,” Skladzinski said of the third-party applications. “I dont think it’s ethical or the right thing to arbitrarily say you can’t…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.