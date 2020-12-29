Pair of Loveland movie theaters reopen

LOVELAND — Two Metropolitan Theatres Corp. operated theaters in Loveland, MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres, are reopening Tuesday.
On offer are films including “Wonder Woman 1984”, “News of the World”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Pinocchio”, and “Monster Hunter.”
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
The MetroLux 14 was one of the first businesses to make large-scale layoffs and furloughs in the wake of pandemic-forced stay-at-home orders in mid-March, laying off 109 people and furloughing 11, according to mass-layoff notices to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment at the time.
COVID-19 safety precautions include contract tracing of ticket purchasers, added safety barriers, social distancing in seating areas, employee temperature checks and sanitizing stations.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
