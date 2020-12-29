Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Greeley water, sewer rates increasing in 2021

GREELEY — Water and sewer rates in Greeley will increase starting next year.

The city announced this week that water rates on the average residential water bill will increase by an average of $1.39 per month and average sewer rates will rise by $1.93 per month. Average stormwater rates will increase by $0.76 for a total utility bill increase of $4.08 per month.

“We are accountable stewards to the utility ratepayers, and rate increases are predicated on the cost of meeting regulatory requirements and investing in the system,” Greeley Water and Sewer Department director Sean Chambers said in a city news release.

For a full rate schedule, visit greeleygov.com/services/ws/development/rates.

