FusionFit named Windsor Chamber’s Small Business of the Year

WINDSOR — FusionFIT Windsor, a gym specializing in group fitness classes, was recently named the Windsor Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Small Business of the Year.

The business helps “unite our community, small businesses and residents through fitness and running by providing superior group fitness, run coaching, race series and directing local endurance and charity events that celebrate Windsor and beyond,” according to a chamber email announcing the award.

“As the owner, manager and lead instructor at FusionFIT Windsor, my goal is to help people embrace a healthy, fit lifestyle while surrounded by a supportive community,” FusionFit owner Mandy Mullen said in a prepared statement. “I am so grateful to lead this incredible group of fitness instructors and coach our community of dedicated members. I’m passionate about helping others find their fitness and making it part of everyday life. I believe everyone deserves to feel good and has what it takes to be the best version of themselves”

