Clovis Oncology applies to begin trials for targeted cancer therapy candidate

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) has filed two Investigational New Drug applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as it seeks to begin trials on a novel strategy to target types of cancer.

In a statement, the Boulder company said it intends to start clinical trials for the treatment FAP-2286 within the first half of 2021 once cleared by drug regulators. The treatment consists of a diagnostic test and the actual treatment for tumors.

Sponsored Content UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support

As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support. Read More

The therapy candidate targets Fibroblast activation protein alpha, an enzyme that is thought to play a large role in the creation and growth of cancerous tumors in certain types of tissue that line cavities within the body. The treatment delivers a small dose of radioactive material combined with a chemical designed to specifically bind to cancer cells or the cells that attach the cancer to the rest of the body without harming healthy parts of the body.

Clovis bought the rights to develop and eventually sell the therapy across the world outside of Europe from Berlin-based 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH last September.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC