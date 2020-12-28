Pearl Street Pharmaca building sells for $2.15M

BOULDER — Commercial real estate manager Emerald Real Estate has acquired the former Pharmaca store at the corner of Pearl Street and 17th Street.
The store with 3,334 square feet of retail space at 1647 Pearl St. was sold to a subsidiary owned by the Boulder-based Emerald in a deal earlier this month, according to Boulder County property records. It was previously owned by a real estate holding subsidiary registered to a residential address in Windsor.
County officials last valued the property at $2.06 million.
Emerald operates multiple retail, warehouse and office properties in Boulder, Lafayette and Aurora. It did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
The store is likely to remain a retail property, as it is listed for lease with local commercial broker Colorado Group.
Pharmaca did not return requests for comment last week or Monday morning.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
