New homes planned for Superior Town Center

SUPERIOR — Several dozen new single-family homes are being planned for a roughly four-acre parcel in the Superior Town Center area between U.S. Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard.
The project, presented to town leadership this month, is being built by residential developer Remington Homes Co. on behalf of the Superior Town Center landowner Ranch Capital LLC.
Plans for the development call for 24 residential lots ranging from 4,086 to 9,678 square feet. The single-family residences — three-bedroom units with an optional fourth bedroom in a finished basement — built on these lots are expected to total around 3,000 square feet.
The parties have been preparing for development of the site for more than two years, Ranch Capital vice president Bill Jencks said during a recent Superior Town Board of Trustees meeting.
The developers have “been through a lot of iterations with a bunch of variations on this proposal,” he said. “I think what we’ve come up with is a really attractive proposal.”
Due to the location of the development in relation to nearby neighborhoods and the Flatirons, some Superior residents were concerned about “a wall of development” blocking view corridors, Remington vice president Steve Knoll told town leaders. But open space buffers were added to the development to keep viewsheds intact.
A public hearing on the development plan was interrupted this month when the board of directors declined to extend their meeting beyond the standard time limit. The proposal will be brought back before the body on Jan. 11.
