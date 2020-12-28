Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Downtown Greeley’s La Petite bakery reopens after pandemic pause

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — La Petite French Bakery, a popular downtown Greeley eatery, has reopened after it was shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greeley Tribune has reported.

After deciding to close the bakery earlier this year, La Petite Fahd Chana owner “decided to head to Paris, France, to do some soul searching as well as expand his culinary skills,” the paper said. 

 

