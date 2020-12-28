Broomfield businesses can now apply for Back to Business variance program

BROOMFIELD — As of Monday morning, applications are now being accepted for Broomfield’s Back to Business Certification Program, aimed at easing COVID-19 restrictions for qualified businesses in the county.

The Back to Business effort is part of Colorado’s “5 star” business-variance program administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and allows participating businesses to operate at one level above Broomfield’s position on the statewide dial, provided that they demonstrate compliance with enhanced public health guidelines and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Public health and safety remains our top priority. This program is intended to continue to meet that priority goal, and recognize that many businesses are meeting and exceeding guidelines and practices to achieve that goal,” Broomfield economic-development officials wrote in a letter recently sent to county business operators.

To begin the Back to Business application process, visit Broomfield.org/BacktoBusiness. The application involves developing a written implementation and compliance plan, as well as plans for outbreak detection, reporting and response, the letter to business owners said.

According to the city and county, applicants will be contacted within three days of completing the paperwork, and onsite inspections will begin after Jan. 6.

Approved businesses will be notified after Jan. 8 and provided with updated signage and a listing on Broomfield’s website.

“The community looks forward to the safe reopening of our businesses with diligent adherence to preventative measures and safety precautions by residents and businesses,” the city wrote to businesses owners.

Within the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley region, Larimer County has also been approved by the state to begin operating a 5 star program.

