Torchy’s eyes national expansion

AUSTIN — Torchy’s Tacos, and Austin-born fast-casual restaurant with locations in Boulder and Fort Collins, recently sold off a portion of the company to an investment group led by global private equity firm General Atlantic for $400 million in an effort to raise capital for a nationwide expansion, according to an Austin American-Statesman report.
The company, which began as a food truck, wants to open 100 restaurants in 10 additional states over the next four years, the newspaper said.
