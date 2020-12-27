Denver’s EverCommerce acquires Updox

DENVER — EverCommerce Solutions Inc., Denver-based firm that provides marketing, business management, and customer retention services, recently bought in-person and virtual health-care communications platform Updox LLC.

“The company will join EverCommerce’s portfolio of health services companies, enabling it to provide customers with faster access to more products, a broader suite of solutions and more resources,” EverCommerce said in a news release.

Sponsored Content UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support

As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support. Read More

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Now more than ever, healthcare providers need a one-stop-shop to acquire new patients, operate more efficiently and engage their patients. They also need one single place to communicate with patients where they are – on their mobile phones,” Updox president Michael Morgan said in the release. “We’re thrilled to join the EverCommerce team, which shares our vision for advancing healthcare. We look forward to accelerating innovative solutions that enable healthcare practices to more effectively market to patients, simplify payments, and effectively interact with patients both in and outside the practice.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC