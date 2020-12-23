Police arrest men accused of stealing $60K in bikes

BOULDER — Richard Hickman, 32, and Kevin Kucharski, 36, were arrested this week and charged in connection with the November theft of more than $60,000 worth of stolen bicycles and bike parts from CycleWorx and Trek Cycle in Boulder.

In addition to the bikes, police found several guns, burglary tools and methamphetamine, according to a Boulder Police Department news release.

Boulder detectives were assisted in the investigation and arrest by officers with the Golden and Louisville police departments.

“Bike theft is on the rise in our community. Most bike thefts are stolen from individuals and not businesses,” the release said. “The Boulder Police Department has a new bicycle registration program called Bike Index. Bicycle owners are strongly encouraged to register their bicycles on Bike Index. We recover numerous bikes, but are unable to return many of them to their owners because they’re not registered.”

To register, visit bouldercolorado.gov/police/bicycle-registration.