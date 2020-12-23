Foothills Mall given until early April to cure foreclosure demands

FORT COLLINS — The Foothills mall has been given until April 6 next year for its owners to say they’ll become current on the remainder of its $145 million commercial loan currently in foreclosure.

The date was revealed in a foreclosure filing to Larimer County officials Wednesday. If the ownership groups fail to give their intent to cure the foreclosure demand by then, the mall would go to a foreclosure auction on April 21.

BizWest first reported that the Fort Collins mall was soon to receive a formal foreclosure notice earlier this month, when lender MUFG Union Bank N.A. filed suit against the mall’s ownership groups to put the property into receivership.

In that suit, Union Bank claims that Chicago-based private-equity firm Walton Street Capital and Greenwood Village-baed Alberta Development Partners LLC owe just more $46.59 million on the original loan in 2014, and failed to make a scheduled debt payment in early October.

Representatives for Walton Street and Alberta did not immediately return calls for comment Wednesday afternoon.