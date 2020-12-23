Clarity Media names new president, CEO

DENVER — Clarity Media Group has named a new president and CEO. Colorado Springs Gazette publisher Chris Reen will assume the new role at the beginning of 2021, replacing Ryan McKibben, who will become chairman.

Reen recently helped Clarity Media launch the Denver Gazette, an interactive daily newspaper. He has served as publisher of the Colorado Springs Gazette since February 2019. Reen is immediate past president for the American Newspapers board of directors and has held executive positions at media companies in Florida, Oklahoma, New York and Pennsylvania.

“I am proud to be stepping into this role as our team is in the midst of creating tremendous growth in the delivery and business of journalism,” Reen said in a press release. “Clarity Media Group’s news outlets are known for our talented professionals who are unmistakably dedicated to delivering award-winning journalism and innovation.”

McKibben served as president and CEO for Clarity Media since 2004 and helped expand the Washington Examiner. He also oversaw the acquisition of Colorado Politics and Out There Colorado, and the launch of the Denver Gazette.

“I am confident in Chris assuming the helm of Clarity Media Group,” McKibben said. “Our business is leading a bold new path forward for high-quality, award-winning journalism and Chris possesses the perfect experience and vision to lead us into the future.”