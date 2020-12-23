Boulder County targets mid-January to start taking applications for Colorado-funded small business aid

BOULDER — Economic recovery staff at Boulder County are expecting to launch the application portal for small businesses to apply for a portion of the $37 million that state legislators marked for emergency grants this month.

In a statement, the county said it will release more details on applying for the aid on the week of Jan. 4. At this point, the state has yet to determine how much money it will give to each county or eligible city but expects to receive that information by Jan. 15.

The Colorado General Assembly passed that $37 million as part of a larger $300 million COVID relief package in a special session in early December. Due to the logistical strain of setting up ways to distribute aid to businesses at the local level, it’s likely that the funds will arrive to applicant businesses close to or on the legislative deadline of Feb. 12.

The grants, which range between $3,500 to $7,000, are earmarked specifically for businesses meeting the following requirements: