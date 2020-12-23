Boulder County government to try 4-day work week

BOULDER COUNTY — Boulder County plans to pilot a four-day work week for government employees beginning in the new year.

Beginning Jan. 4, six of the county’s 19 departments will work extended hours Monday through Thursday. Offices would then be closed on Fridays.

The offices are:

Assessor’s Office.

Board of County Commissioners.

Clerk & Recorder’s Office: elections, motor vehicle (in-person/walk-in), and recording divisions.

Human Resources Department.

Community Planning & Permitting Department.

Public Works Department.

The program will last at least four months, according to a Boulder County news release.

“Law enforcement, public safety, 20th Judicial District Courts, emergency services, snow removal, and other 24/7 operations will continue as usual and will not be impacted by any of the pilot’s scheduling changes,” the release said.

In April, city leaders will evaluate the program and decide how to proceed.

“One of the surprising benefits coming from the COVID-19 closure of public buildings is that Boulder County has been able to give residents more options for accessing many public services, which don’t require driving to physical offices during specific business hours,” Boulder County board office chief of staff Michelle Krezek said in the release.“These changes have also allowed us to rethink how our employees provide these services which allows for expanded access for the public, cost savings for the taxpayers, and potentially, a better working environment for our employees.”