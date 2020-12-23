Aggregates company buys Weld farmland for $16.775M

GREELEY — A company affiliated with Martin Marietta Inc., a national sand, gravel, concrete and aggregates company, has purchased 839.3 acres of farmland south of Greeley.
The transaction, recorded Dec. 9, was between TXI Operations LP and two entities affiliated with farm and ranching operations of Michael Boulter Farms. TXI purchased the mostly irrigated farmland for a total of $16.775 million.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
The properties are located along Weld County Road 43 and 52, including 23724 Weld County Road 43, 24819 Weld County Road 43, 24476 Weld County Road 43 and 21482 Weld County Road 52. Selling entities were Michael Boulter Farms LLC and Michael Boulter Family Legacy Inc.
Information about what TXI plans to do with the properties was not available, and the company did not respond to requests for information.
GREELEY — A company affiliated with Martin Marietta Inc., a national sand, gravel, concrete and aggregates company, has purchased 839.3 acres of farmland south of Greeley.
The transaction, recorded Dec. 9, was between TXI Operations LP and two entities affiliated with farm and ranching operations of Michael Boulter Farms. TXI purchased the mostly irrigated farmland for a total of $16.775 million.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
The properties are located along Weld County Road 43 and 52, including 23724 Weld County Road 43, 24819 Weld County Road 43, 24476 Weld County Road 43 and 21482 Weld County Road 52. Selling entities were Michael Boulter Farms LLC and Michael Boulter Family Legacy Inc.
Information about what TXI plans to do with the properties was not available, and the company did not respond to requests for information.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.