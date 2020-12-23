Aggregates company buys Weld farmland for $16.775M

GREELEY — A company affiliated with Martin Marietta Inc., a national sand, gravel, concrete and aggregates company, has purchased 839.3 acres of farmland south of Greeley.

The transaction, recorded Dec. 9, was between TXI Operations LP and two entities affiliated with farm and ranching operations of Michael Boulter Farms. TXI purchased the mostly irrigated farmland for a total of $16.775 million.

Sponsored Content Three tips to boost your giving

As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving. Read More

The properties are located along Weld County Road 43 and 52, including 23724 Weld County Road 43, 24819 Weld County Road 43, 24476 Weld County Road 43 and 21482 Weld County Road 52. Selling entities were Michael Boulter Farms LLC and Michael Boulter Family Legacy Inc.

Information about what TXI plans to do with the properties was not available, and the company did not respond to requests for information.