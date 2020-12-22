New bank, retail center coming to downtown Greeley

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley could be getting a new bank, restaurant and retail center thanks to another redevelopment.

The 10,265-square-foot former Firestone Auto Repair Service building at the northeast corner of Eighth Avenue and 12th Street will be renovated into office and retail space. The anchor tenant will be a 2,100-square-foot bank with a drive-through. The other spaces will consist of 2,250 square feet of retail and a 7,195-square-foot restaurant with a patio.

“If you think about a bank as an anchor tenant, it symbolizes a strong hold in an area,” said Bianca Fisher, executive director for the Greeley Downtown Development Authority. “I think it’s a great concept for the space.”

The building will take up the addresses 1114 and 1130 Eighth Ave. and 717 12th St. Kira Stoller, the lead city planner for the project, said no tenants have yet been identified. The building is owned by Richmark Cos.

Fisher said she hopes the tenant is a local bank, highlighting the strong ties that local banks have made with the Greeley community and the inroads they’ve recently made into the downtown area. Among those moves were Points West Bank moving into the former Woody’s Newsstand space at 940 Ninth Ave. and Bank of Colorado installing a virtual teller machine, also on Ninth Avenue, where customers interact with a live banking agent without having to go into a branch.

“Those are the kind of banks that get involved at the local level,” Fisher said. “I love the idea of community partnerships. I love the folks who are willing to get involved and active in what we’re trying to do downtown.”