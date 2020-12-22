Congress makes craft-brewery tax break permanent in COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON — The craft-beer industry appears to have dodged a doubling of federal excise taxes thanks to a provision in Congress’ long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill.
Buried within the almost-5,600-page bill is a permanent extension of the fermenters tax break, which applies to breweries, wineries and distillers. Both chambers of Congress voted to approve the $900 billion bill Monday night.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
Under the provision first instituted in 2017, breweries that produce less than 2 million barrels annually are charged $3.50 per barrel in federal excise taxes for the first 60,000 barrels, down from the original $7 per barrel charge.
Larger brewers are charged $16 per barrel for their production between 60,000 barrels and 6 million barrels, down from the original $18 per barrel. Macrobrewers making more than 6 million barrels per year are charged $18 per barrel in federal taxes.
The provision also allows breweries to transfer beer to one another without incurring movement taxes.
The tax break was originally scheduled to terminate at the end of this year, something that the brewing industry lobbied aggressively against before the pandemic and in the past several months as widespread restrictions on eating and drinking establishments pushed several hospitality operators to the brink of closure.
Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, told BizWest that the permanent extension is a win, particularly for breweries that opened after 2017 and have never operated in an environment where their tax liabilities would be double that they’ve been paying.
“It’s not the silver bullet that’s going to save all the breweries out there, but it is one more thing that they can count on to help them get through this,” she said.
However, the relief bill isn’t a total home run for brewers.
The RESTAURANTS Act, which would have allocated $120 billion in grants to independent eateries and drinking establishments that are under capacity restrictions, was not included in the final bill. Instead, those establishments can apply for a portion of a new round of $275 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funds.
WASHINGTON — The craft-beer industry appears to have dodged a doubling of federal excise taxes thanks to a provision in Congress’ long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill.
Buried within the almost-5,600-page bill is a permanent extension of the fermenters tax break, which applies to breweries, wineries and distillers. Both chambers of Congress voted to approve the $900 billion bill Monday night.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
Under the provision first instituted in 2017, breweries that produce less than 2 million barrels annually are charged $3.50 per barrel in federal excise taxes for the first 60,000 barrels, down from the original $7 per barrel charge.
Larger brewers are charged $16 per barrel for their production between 60,000 barrels and 6 million barrels, down from the original $18 per barrel. Macrobrewers making more than 6 million barrels per year are charged $18 per barrel in federal taxes.
The provision also allows breweries to transfer beer to one another without incurring movement taxes.
The tax break was originally scheduled to terminate at the end of this year, something that the brewing industry lobbied aggressively against before the pandemic and in the past several months as widespread restrictions on eating and drinking establishments pushed several hospitality operators to the brink of closure.
Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, told BizWest that the permanent extension is a win, particularly for breweries that opened after 2017 and have never operated in an environment where their tax liabilities would be double that they’ve been paying.
“It’s not the silver bullet that’s going to save all the breweries out…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.