California investor buys Broomfield industrial site for $24M

BROOMFIELD — A holding company affiliated with a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm recently paid just more than $24 million to purchase a newly built warehouse and distribution facility in Broomfield off of U.S. Highway 36.

SBLO Park 36, which is registered to the California address of Stockbridge Capital Group LLC, bought the nearly 140,000-square-foot building from Hoyt Development LLC, an entity affiliated with White Plains, New York, address of Red Starr Investments.

Sponsored Content Three tips to boost your giving

As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving. Read More

The building, marketed as Broomfield Commerce Center, is adjacent to the site of a second proposed 173,120-square-foot industrial building, according to marketing materials from brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.

According to 2017 media reports, Red Starr demolished an existing 110,000-square-foot structure on the 20-acre Hoyt Street site to make room for the new two-building business park.