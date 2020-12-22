Boulder adds 277 affordable units to housing stock in 2020

BOULDER — Boulder’s Permanently Affordable Housing Program added 277 new affordable units to the city’s housing supply in 2020.

Those 277 units are good for the second-highest annual total on record, behind only 2015, which saw the addition of 356 new affordable units.

Sponsored Content Three tips to boost your giving

As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving. Read More

“We are pleased by the volume produced this year and by the quality, variety and seamless integration of these additions into neighborhoods across the city,” Kristin Hyser, deputy director of Boulder’s Housing and Human Services Department, said in a prepared statement. “While the COVID-19 pandemic required the city to focus resources to meet immediate housing needs of our community members, the city’s ability to create and preserve safe and stable housing remains a critical priority.”

In total, Boulder has 3,767 affordable homes, according to the city’s Affordable Housing Dashboard. To reach its goal of providing affordable housing equal to 15% of the city’s overall housing stock, Boulder would have to build another roughly 3,000 units.

Over the past two decades, Boulder has added an average of 123 new affordable homes each year.

More than two-thirds of the affordable housing stock in the city comes in the form of rental units. Roughly the same percentage of units are apartments, while the remaining third are condos, mobile homes, townhomes or single-family residences.

Funding for affordable housing comes from a variety of sources such as commercial linkage fees, property taxes, low-income housing tax credits, private activity bonds, Community Development Block Grants and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Program.