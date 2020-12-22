Aviation company expands at Weld County airport

GREELEY — An aviation parts company has expanded into larger quarters on the Greeley-Weld County Airport.
BAS Part Sales LLC, which has an international clientele in the resale of airplane parts mostly from salvaged aircraft, is now located at 575 Ed Beegles Lane in a 60,000-square-foot hangar on the grounds of the airport.
While the company has a few walk-in customers, it mostly sells its parts over the internet. It handles parts for multiple brands of private aircraft, including Beechcraft, Cessna, Mooney, Piper and more.
“Typically we work with salvaged airplanes,” said Arika Stewart, a staff member at the company owned by founders Jared Boles and Scott Mauch. The company was founded in 2012. Boles and Mauch also own Beegles Aircraft Services LLC, which rebuilds and restores aircraft.
Customers include private pilots working to fix their own planes, mechanics who work for private pilots and companies, and large companies that buy, sell and operate aircraft.
The company has 16 employees.
BAS claims on its website to be the world’s largest online vendor for private aviation parts selling everything from airplane fuselage assemblies to replacement antennas. It also will sell reconditioned planes, Stewart said.
