Funding Friday: Vail seeks to raise $500M, Boulder mortgage originator raises $20.5M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) seeks to raise an additional $500 million in debt as COVID-19 threatens peak ski season across its properties in North America. The debt notes, which have zero interest attached, would mature in 2026. The Broomfield-based Vail has raised approximately $1.1 billion in debt this year.
- Neat Capital Inc., an online mortgage originator in Boulder, secured $20.5 million from six investors in an all-equity offering, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. The company said approximately $15 million of the funding would be issued in a second close, with the date yet to be determined. Neat Capital has previously raised $13 million in rounds this summer.
Other rounds (Source: SEC)
Dec. 18: CorSanitas Inc., Boulder, $86,000 raised out of updated $250,000 round.
Dec. 17: Mad Agriculture Perennial Fund 1 LLC, Boulder, $6.79 million raised in ongoing $10 million round.
Dec. 17: FarmBank Holding Inc., Greeley, $5 million round completed.
Dec. 16: Hi-Curious Inc., Lafayette, $200,000 raised out of $500,000 round.
Dec. 14: Main Street Phoenix Workers Co-op LCA, Boulder, $50,000 raised out of $3.5 million round.
