BizWest Podcast, December 18, 2020: Susan Kirkpatrick & NoCo’s biggest IPO announcement of 2020

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika speaks with Susan Kirkpatrick on how small retailers in the region have fared in this strange holiday shopping season, and Dan Mika and Chris Wood discuss Lightning eMotors’ plans to go public and eventually pull in billions in revenue by 2025.

