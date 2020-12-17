Zaxby’s franchisee tapped for Noodles board

BROOMFIELD — Noodles and Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) announced this week the appointment of Shawn Taylor to its board of directors.

Taylor was most recently president of Zaxby’s Houston LLC, a franchise operation of Zaxby’s chicken restaurants.

“I’m honored to join the Noodles & Co. board of directors,” Taylor said in a prepared statement. “I’ve been a fan of the brand for many years, and I believe Noodles is well positioned for long-term success. I look forward to working with the entire team to help the company accelerate its growth and realize its full potential.”

