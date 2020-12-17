Trump signs bill permitting placement of suffrage sculpture

LOVELAND — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will eventually permit the placement of a Loveland sculpture in Washington, D.C.

The sculpture, Every Word We Utter, commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — women’s right to vote — and would be a creation of sculptor Jane DeDecker.

Placement of the sculpture required passage of special legislation, which occurred Dec. 3.

Several steps remain before the sculpture would be placed. All costs, estimated at between $7 million and $10 million, need to be borne by private donations, for example, and a placement committee needs to winnow potential locations down to one where the final placement will occur.

