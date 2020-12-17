Trump signs bill permitting placement of suffrage sculpture

LOVELAND — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will eventually permit the placement of a Loveland sculpture in Washington, D.C.
The sculpture, Every Word We Utter, commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — women’s right to vote — and would be a creation of sculptor Jane DeDecker.
Placement of the sculpture required passage of special legislation, which occurred Dec. 3.
Several steps remain before the sculpture would be placed. All costs, estimated at between $7 million and $10 million, need to be borne by private donations, for example, and a placement committee needs to winnow potential locations down to one where the final placement will occur.
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.