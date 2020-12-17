New weekly unemployment claims in state continue rising to 19,854

DENVER — An additional 19,854 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Dec. 12, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, an increase of 830 from the week prior.

The number of people in Colorado who applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week rose from 17,323 claims in the week ending Dec. 5 to 20,621 in the week ending Dec. 12. That program is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits.

Sponsored Content Three tips to boost your giving

As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving. Read More

The total number of continuing claims made in the state was at 255,671 for the week of Nov. 28, which includes all state and federal assistance programs, up 31,079 from the week before.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 885,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, an increase of 32,000 from the week prior and a further sign that the skyrocketing caseloads across the country and subsequent restrictions are again threatening to cut down on the shaky economic recovery so far.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC