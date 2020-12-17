Miragen licenses engineering platform for use in future flagship drug candidate

BOULDER — Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) has licensed a protein-engineering platform from California-based Xencor Inc. (Nasdaq: XNCR) as part of its pivot to treating eye diseases.
The Boulder-based Miragen will pay for the licensing with 322,407 shares of company stock and is liable for future development milestone payments in cash, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
Miragen’s licensing agreement comes a little more than a month after it acquired Veridian Therapeutics Inc. as part of an overhaul of its drug-candidate pipeline and an executive shake-up that saw co-founder and former CEO Bill Marshall leave the company’s C-suite and board.
The company is now focusing on treating eye diseases caused by an overactive thyroid gland and likely abandoned serious efforts to bring its former flagship lymphoma treatment through clinical trials after it flunked a Phase II study this year.
The licensed technology will be used to reduce the strength and times of doses needed to achieve the desired effect with Veridian’s main drug candidate VRDN-002. Miragen is planning to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to start trials next year.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) has licensed a protein-engineering platform from California-based Xencor Inc. (Nasdaq: XNCR) as part of its pivot to treating eye diseases.
The Boulder-based Miragen will pay for the licensing with 322,407 shares of company stock and is liable for future development milestone payments in cash, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
Miragen’s licensing agreement comes a little more than a month after it acquired Veridian Therapeutics Inc. as part of an overhaul of its drug-candidate pipeline and an executive shake-up that saw co-founder and former CEO Bill Marshall leave the company’s C-suite and board.
The company is now focusing on treating eye diseases caused by an overactive thyroid gland and likely abandoned serious efforts to bring its former flagship lymphoma treatment through clinical trials after it flunked a Phase II study this year.
The licensed technology will be used to reduce the strength and times of doses needed to achieve the desired effect with Veridian’s main drug candidate VRDN-002. Miragen is planning to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to start trials next year.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.