Human Bean raises $54.5K for cancer relief

The Human Bean Northern Colorado, a coffee retailer in the region, raised $54,533.06 in its annual Coffee for a Cure event in which all proceeds from the four Fridays in October were contributed to nonprofits in a position to provide help to breast cancer patients.

The coffee company split the proceeds evenly between the North Colorado Medical Foundation in Greeley and the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation.

The 15-year Human Bean tradition, which is usually held on one date, was modified this year to accommodate COVID restrictions and was celebrated over four Fridays throughout October.

All 10 coffee locations donated 100% of sales on customized pink packs of free drinks and other swag, with additional contributions made by staff and customers.

”Human Bean has been a part of the Northern Colorado community since 2004. During that time this annual Human Bean event has grown larger each year and has raised more than $400,000 that has remained local,” owner Frank Sherman said in a press release.

During the Coffee for a Cure event, Human Bean locations hosted doctors, nurses and other connected individuals as guest baristas. Customers had the opportunity to talk to the guest baristas about the program’s benefits and how the money will be used and also share stories of themselves and loved ones who have battled cancer or continue to fight.

