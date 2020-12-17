Hotel occupancy falls amid 2nd COVID wave 

As COVID-19 cases surged in November, Thanksgiving holiday travelers weren’t enough to keep hotel occupancy from diving throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions last month, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report as released Thursday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
Loveland had the fullest hotels in November with an occupancy rate of 45.3%. That’s down from 78.4% in October. The average daily room rate in Loveland was $90.48.
Other local cities saw similar declines but occupancy rates regionally remained far higher in November than the single-digit rates recorded throughout the state in the spring.
Greeley hotels posted a 43.7% occupancy rate last month and rooms averaged $77.89.
Fort Collins lodges were 34.2% full in November and rooms cost an average of $92.93.
Boulder hotels were 31.8% full last month and could be rented for an average of $102.47 per night.
Hotels along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor were 28.6% occupied and lodgers paid an average of $78.80 for a night’s stay.
In Estes Park, hotels were 27% occupied and cost an average of $134.44 per night.
Longmont hotels posted a November occupancy rate of 26.6% and cost an average of $77.75 for a night’s stay.
Other local cities saw similar declines but occupancy rates regionally remained far higher in November than the single-digit rates recorded throughout the state in the spring.
Greeley hotels posted a 43.7% occupancy rate last month and rooms averaged $77.89.
Fort Collins lodges were 34.2% full in November and rooms cost an average of $92.93.
Boulder hotels were 31.8% full last month and could be rented for an average of $102.47 per night.
Hotels along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor were 28.6% occupied and lodgers paid an average of $78.80 for a night’s stay.
In Estes Park, hotels were 27% occupied and cost an average of $134.44 per night.
Longmont hotels posted a November occupancy rate of 26.6% and cost an average of $77.75 for a night’s stay.
