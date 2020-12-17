Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



FNBO, employees contribute to wildfire recovery

By BizWest Staff — 

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha and its employees have contributed nearly $36,000 in grants to two Colorado organizations working on rebuilding and recovery efforts following the wildfires this year, Nathan Ewert, market president, said in a written statement. FNBO named as grant recipients the American Red Cross, $5,800; and United Way of Larimer County, $30,000.

FNBO’s Employee Impact Fund was created this year to more effectively coordinate company and employee giving efforts to help the communities the bank serves across its seven-state footprint recover when disasters or other emergencies strike. 

Recovery from the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Cal-Wood and Left Hand Canyon fires in Boulder and Larimer counties is the focus of the Impact Fund this time.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

 

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha and its employees have contributed nearly $36,000 in grants to two Colorado organizations working on rebuilding and recovery efforts following the wildfires this year, Nathan Ewert, market president, said in a written statement. FNBO named as grant recipients the American Red Cross, $5,800; and United Way of Larimer County, $30,000.

FNBO’s Employee Impact Fund was created this year to more effectively coordinate company and employee giving efforts to help the communities the bank serves across its seven-state footprint recover when disasters or other emergencies strike. 

Recovery from the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Cal-Wood and Left Hand Canyon fires in Boulder and Larimer counties is the focus of the Impact Fund this time.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

 


 