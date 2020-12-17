FNBO, employees contribute to wildfire recovery

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha and its employees have contributed nearly $36,000 in grants to two Colorado organizations working on rebuilding and recovery efforts following the wildfires this year, Nathan Ewert, market president, said in a written statement. FNBO named as grant recipients the American Red Cross, $5,800; and United Way of Larimer County, $30,000.
FNBO’s Employee Impact Fund was created this year to more effectively coordinate company and employee giving efforts to help the communities the bank serves across its seven-state footprint recover when disasters or other emergencies strike.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
Recovery from the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Cal-Wood and Left Hand Canyon fires in Boulder and Larimer counties is the focus of the Impact Fund this time.
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
