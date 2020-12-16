Unity fund collects donations

LONGMONT — Unity in the Community, the largest annual event produced by the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, was canceled this year for the first time in the event’s history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But High Plains Bank, the presenting sponsor of the event, relaunched “Unity Funds the Community,” an associated nonprofit grant program that the business co-founded with the Longmont Chamber.

Since the announcement of the fund’s reactivation on Aug. 28, the day Unity in the Community was to be held in downtown Longmont, the “Unity Funds the Community” fund has exceeded $5,000 in donations from High Plains Bank, both Longmont Wal-Marts, and several other community donors.

“Unity Funds the Community” grant recipients were announced at the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual business award ceremony. The Nonprofit of the Year, Longmont Meals on Wheels, was to be awarded a $2,000 grant. Grants of $1,000 were awarded to each of the runners up: Cultivate, Longmont Food Rescue, and Pearl Group​.

