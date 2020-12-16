Unity fund collects donations

LONGMONT — Unity in the Community, the largest annual event produced by the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, was canceled this year for the first time in the event’s history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But High Plains Bank, the presenting sponsor of the event, relaunched “Unity Funds the Community,” an associated nonprofit grant program that the business co-founded with the Longmont Chamber.
Since the announcement of the fund’s reactivation on Aug. 28, the day Unity in the Community was to be held in downtown Longmont, the “Unity Funds the Community” fund has exceeded $5,000 in donations from High Plains Bank, both Longmont Wal-Marts, and several other community donors.
Sponsored Content
UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry fills need for food support
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
“Unity Funds the Community” grant recipients were announced at the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual business award ceremony. The Nonprofit of the Year, Longmont Meals on Wheels, was to be awarded a $2,000 grant. Grants of $1,000 were awarded to each of the runners up: Cultivate, Longmont Food Rescue, and Pearl Group.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — Unity in the Community, the largest annual event produced by the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, was canceled this year for the first time in the event’s history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But High Plains Bank, the presenting sponsor of the event, relaunched “Unity Funds the Community,” an associated nonprofit grant program that the business co-founded with the Longmont Chamber.
Since the announcement of the fund’s reactivation on Aug. 28, the day Unity in the Community was to be held in downtown Longmont, the “Unity Funds the Community” fund has exceeded $5,000 in donations from High Plains Bank, both Longmont Wal-Marts, and several other community donors.
Sponsored Content
Three tips to boost your giving
As 2020 comes to a close, philanthropy can make an impact on stabilizing communities, and donors play a leading role. With the end of the calendar year also comes the deadline for charitable giving, for those thinking of gaining a 2020 tax deduction. Here are three tips for making the most of your year-end giving.
“Unity Funds the Community” grant recipients were announced at the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual business award ceremony. The Nonprofit of the Year, Longmont Meals on Wheels, was to be awarded a $2,000 grant. Grants of $1,000 were awarded to each of the runners up: Cultivate, Longmont Food Rescue, and Pearl Group.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.