Loveland opens new small business relief fund

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — The city of Loveland has opened a new small business relief fund targeted to help business sectors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new fund will distribute $750,000 to businesses within city limits.

Eligible businesses include:

  • Restaurants and bars.
  • Breweries, wineries and distilleries.
  • Gyms and fitness studios.
  • Personal services and spas.
  • Independently-owned retail under 10,000 square feet.
  • Arts, creative, and entertainment industries.
  • Privately-owned hotels.
  • And other industries considered on a case-by-case basis.

Applicants will be required to submit documentation of revenue loss using documents such as profit and loss statements, point of sales reports or sales tax statements.

Applications will begin to be accepted on Friday and until Jan. 8 with awards anticipated by mid-January, according to Kelly Jones, economic development director for the city.

