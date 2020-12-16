Dog foundation contributes $100K to care for sick dogs

WESTMINSTER — The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation Inc. has contributed nearly $100,000 to the cost of care for sick and injured dogs during 2020.

The foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Camp Bow Wow, the largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, helped 110 dogs across 39 states that were either homeless or whose owners could not afford to pay veterinary bills.

Experiencing a 150% increase in grant applications as compared to 2019, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation responded to the need for the financial assistance from families, rescue groups and animal shelters by engaging in additional fundraisers to support the influx of requests.

“Step Up For Pups” was a virtual walking challenge that encouraged participants to help save the life of a dog in need by simply walking their own dog. The fundraiser saw more than one million miles walked by more than 8,500 participants. Pet owners nationwide also were given prizes throughout the challenge from Camp Bow Wow and sponsors.

“Our ability to help so many dogs in need during 2020 is a testament to the strong network our foundation has built for those who share a passion for giving back and raising funds for imperative veterinary care that pet parents or shelters would otherwise not be able to provide,” said Julie Turner, president of Camp Bow Wow.

Camp Bow Wow has more than 180 locations in North America.

