Wind-turbine supplier Danhydra moves U.S. operations to Loveland

LOVELAND — Danish wind-turbine supplier Danhydra A/S is moving its American headquarters from Commerce City to Loveland next year, with plans to employ between 60 and 100 people there by the end of 2021.
The company has leased a two-building, 95,742-square-foot facility at 5100 Boyd Lake Ave. between the eastern bank of Boyd Lake and west of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, according to a statement from broker Cushman & Wakefield.
General manager Winston Shaw told BizWest that the company will bring 24 employees from its Commerce City location and begin moving Jan. 1; it plans to be fully operational by February of next year.
Danhydra produces speciality tools and equipment for contractors that erect and maintain wind turbines. The company has a close relationship with fellow Danish firm Vestas A/S, which maintains a sizable windmill blade manufacturing plant in nearby Windsor.
That partnership, along with the building’s amenities, are what drew the company out of the northeast-Denver suburb and to Loveland.
“That building being available, the resources that are provided, the location based on where we’re currently operating, all of those stars aligned and pointed us up there,” Shaw said.
Danhydra intends to hire a mix of manufacturing, engineering and administrative roles at the Loveland location through 2021, Shaw said, and may hire more depending on the company’s position in the next several years.
