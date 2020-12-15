Lafayette to distribute NEA arts grants

LAFAYETTE — The city of Lafayette will distribute $200,000 to community artists as part of a CARES act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Lafayette Arts and Cultural Resources Department was one of 855 organizations receiving funding from the NEA. The funding is intended to provide support for jobs and non-profit organizations that can help ensure arts and culture will persevere as a significant contributor to the American economy beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 29.

“We are thrilled and honored to have been selected to distribute these funds to the Lafayette arts community,” Susan Booker, Arts & Cultural Resources director, said in a press release. “We know artists and organizations are struggling to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will provide the means to allow our creative industries sector to continue operating and contributing to the economy.”

